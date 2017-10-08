Girardi says he believes Chapman's online jab was accident
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Joe Girardi says Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has apologized to him for accidentally "liking" a user's comment on Instagram calling the New York manager an "imbecile."
Girardi says Sunday he believes it was an accident. He says Chapman was concerned about the gaffe late Friday night and they talked about it the next day.
Following a 13-inning loss Friday to Cleveland that left the Yankees down 2-0 in the best-of-five AL Division Series, Girardi has been the target of heavy criticism from fans and media for a couple of key decisions during the game.
Game 3 is Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, with New York trying to avoid elimination.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't