OHL Roundup: Nikita Okhotyuk stars in overtime as 67's top Firebirds 4-3
OTTAWA — Nikita Okhotyuk scored 4:45 into overtime as the Ottawa 67's edged the Flint Firebirds 4-3 on Sunday night in Ontario Hockey League action.
Graeme Clarke, Sam Bitten and Tye Felhaber also scored for the 67's (4-2-2).
Maurizio Colella had a pair of goals for the Firebirds (3-2-1) and Hunter Holmes added one himself.
Olivier Tremblay kicked out 40 shots for Ottawa. Garrett Forrest turned aside 23 shots for Flint.
The 67's went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Firebirds were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.
