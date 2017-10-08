Pick 6s fuel Jaguars in sloppy 31-9 upset over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The new-look Jacksonville Jaguars just might be for real.
Telvin Smith and Barry Church returned a pair of Ben Roethlisberger's interceptions for touchdowns and Jacksonville stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-9 on Sunday.
Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 for 312 yards and his career-high five interceptions, the most by a Pittsburgh quarterback since Mark Malone threw five against Cleveland in 1987.
A week after a sideline outburst generated headlines and drew Roethlisberger's ire, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for 157 yards.
Brown was also the intended receiver on a pair of third-quarter passes the opportunistic Jaguars turned into points. The Steelers led 9-7 when Roethlisberger looked left for Brown. Jacksonville defensive lineman Abry Jones tipped it into the hands of Smith, who chugged 28 yards to put Jacksonville in front with 6:38 left in the period.
When Tashaun Gipson made a leaping pick near the Jacksonville goal line in the final minutes to thwart any chance of a Pittsburgh rally, it gave the Jaguars 15 takeaways on the season. They managed an NFL-low 13 while going 3-13 in 2016.
Fournette gave the Jaguars an early lead with a spectacular 2-yard touchdown dive in the second quarter. He provided an exclamation point on his team's most impressive road victory in ages with a 90-yard sprint in the final minutes.
UP NEXT
Jaguars: Host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
Steelers: Travel to Kansas City next week in a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round playoff. Pittsburgh edged the Chiefs 15-13 to reach the AFC title game.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
