Rupp 1st American to win men's Chicago Marathon since 2002
CHICAGO — An American has won the men's Chicago Marathon for the first time since 2002.
Galen Rupp crossed the finished line at 2 hours 9 minutes and 20 seconds. Kenyan Abel Kirui came in second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Another Kenyan, Bernard Kipyego, was third.
The women's race was won by Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in 2 hours 18 minutes and 31 seconds. Brigid Kosgei of Kenya came second and American Jordan Hasay was third.
The last American to win the men's race was Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.
Toronto's Eric Bang finished 28th on the men's side in 2:23:54.
More than 40,000 runners started the 40th annual Chicago Marathon and more than a million spectators lined the route.
