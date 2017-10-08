Saturday's Games
CFL
Saskatchewan 27 Toronto 24
Ottawa 30 B.C. 25
NHL
Washington 6 Montreal 1
Detroit 2 Ottawa 1 (SO)
Toronto 8 N.Y. Rangers 5
Calgary 6 Winnipeg 3
Vancouver 3 Edmonton 2
New Jersey 4 Colorado 1
Pittsburgh 4 Nashville 0
Carolina 5 Minnesota 4 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 6 Buffalo 3
Florida 5 Tampa Bay 4
St. Louis 4 Dallas 2
Chicago 5 Columbus 1
Vegas 2 Arizona 1 (OT)
Philadelphia 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
Los Angeles 4 San Jose 1
AHL
Toronto 3 Utica 1
Manitoba 7 Grand Rapids 2
Laval 6 Belleville 2
Rochester 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)
Rockford 4 Cleveland 0
Lehigh Valley 7 Hershey 2
Charlotte 5 WB/Scranton 2
Providence 5 Springfield 2
Binghamton 2 Bridgeport 1
Milwaukee 5 Iowa 2
Texas 6 Chicago 5 (OT)
San Antonio 2 Ontario 1
San Jose 6 Stockton 4
San Diego 7 Tucson 6
MLB Post-season
NLDS
Washington 6 Chicago Cubs 3
(Series tied 1-1)
L.A. Dodgers 8 Arizona 5
(Dodgers lead series 2-0)
MLS
New York 3 Vancouver 0
Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota United 1
FC Dallas 1 Colorado 1
NBA Pre-season
Orlando 93 Miami 90
