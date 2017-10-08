Sunday's Games
Sunday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 2 Montreal 0
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Utica 3
Hartford 2 Lehigh Valley 1 (SO)
Milwaukee 5 Iowa 4
---
NFL
N.Y. Jets 17 Cleveland 14
Philadelphia 34 Arizona 7
Cincinnati 20 Buffalo 16
Jacksonville 30 Pittsburgh 9
Carolina 27 Detroit 24
Miami 16 Tennessee 10
L.A. Chargers 27 N.Y. Giants 22
Indianapolis 26 San Francisco 23 (OT)
Baltimore 30 Oakland 17
Seattle 16 L.A. Rams 10
Green Bay 35 Dallas 31
Kansas City 42 Houston 34
---
MLB Post-season
ALDS
Boston 10 Houston 3
(Astros lead series 2-1)
New York 1 Cleveland 0
(Indians lead series 2-1)
---
NBA Pre-season
Golden State 142 Minnesota 110
Oklahoma City 86 Melbourne United 85
Washington 102 Cleveland 94
Portland 134 L.A. Clippers 106
San Antonio 122 Denver 100
New Orleans 108 Chicago 95
Brooklyn 117 New York 83
L.A. Lakers 75 Sacramento 69
---
