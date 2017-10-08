WHL Roundup: Oksanen, Bradley have four points apiece as Pats get past Blades

REGINA — Emil Oksanen and Matt Bradley each had two goals and two assists to lead the Regina Pats past the Saskatoon Blades 7-3 on Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.

Sam Steel, Jake Leschyshyn and Jeff de Wit also scored for the Pats (3-3-1).

Braylon Shmyr struck twice with Cameron Hebig also chipping in for Saskatoon (1-4-0).

Max Paddock turned aside 18 shots for the win in net. Nolan Maier stopped 34 shots in defeat.

Regina went 4 for 10 on the power play while the Blades were 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Kale Clague scored twice and added an assist as Brandon defeated the Rebels.

Stelio Mattheos chipped in the game-winning power-play goal for the Wheat Kings (3-2-1) at 10:19 of the second period.

Gunnar Wegleitner and Marcus Sekundiak also scored for Brandon. Dylan Myskiw made 31 saves.

Austin Pratt and Chris Douglas scored for Red Deer (3-3-0). Ethan Anders combined with Lasse Petersen for 21 saves.

---

BRONCOS 5 ICE 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Tyler Steenbergen scored twice as the Broncos sunk Kootenay.

Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal and three assists for Swift Current (5-0-0) with Colby Sissons and Glenn Gawdin also chipping in.

Tanner Sidaway and Brett Davis scored for the Ice (2-4-1).

Logan Flodell made 20 saves for the Broncos. Bailey Brkin turned aside 29 shots for Kootenay.

---

RAIDERS 6 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Jordy Stallard had a goal and five assists to lift Prince Albert over the Tigers.

Parker Kelly scored twice with Cole Fonstad, Zack Hayes and Max Martin rounding out the attack for the Raiders (3-3-0). Curtis Meger made 25 saves.

Mark Rassell scored for Medicine Hat (3-3-0). Duncan McGovern combined with Jordan Hollett for 15 saves in defeat.

Prince Albert's Brayden Pachal was given a match penalty for slashing at 11:22 of the second period.

---

AMERICANS 4 GIANTS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Maxwell James scored the game-winning short-handed goal as Tri-City edged the Giants.

Parker AuCoin, Jordan Topping and Michael Rasmussen had the others for the Americans (3-3-0). Patrick Dea made 31 saves.

Milos Roman, Cyle McNabb and Brendan Semchuk scored for Vancouver (2-3-0). Todd Scott turned aside 33 shots.

---

WINTERHAWKS 10 THUNDERBIRDS 5

SEATTLE — Henri Jokiharju had two goals and two assists as Portland downed the Thunderbirds.

Skyler McKenzie scored twice for the Winterhawks (4-1-0), who also got goals from Keoni Texeira, Ryan Hughes, Jake Gricius, Ty Kolle, Cody Glass and Mason Mannek.

Sami Moilanen struck twice for Seattle (2-2-1). Zack Andrusiak, Matthew Wedman and Blake Bargar also chipped in.

Shane Farkas turned aside 23 shots for Portland. Liam Hughes combined with Matt Berlin for 29 saves for the Thunderbirds.

---

ROCKETS 4 COUGARS 3 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Dillon Dube had the overtime winner and three helpers as Kelowna topped the Cougars.

Kole Lind, Carsen Twarynski and Konrad Belcourt scored in regulation for the Rockets (4-1-1). James Porter made 42 stops.