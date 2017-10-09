Astros-Red Sox Runs
A
A
Share via Email
Astros first. George Springer doubles to deep
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Red Sox 0.
Red Sox first. Dustin Pedroia grounds out to first base to Yulieski Gurriel. Xander Bogaerts homers to
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Red Sox 1.
Astros second. Yulieski Gurriel triples to right field. Evan Gattis strikes out swinging. Brian McCann strikes out swinging. George Springer singles to deep left field. Yulieski Gurriel scores. Josh Reddick singles to left
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 2, Red Sox 1.
Red Sox fifth. Dustin Pedroia grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yulieski Gurriel. Xander Bogaerts walks. Andrew Benintendi homers to right field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yulieski Gurriel. Mitch Moreland walks. Hanley Ramirez flies out to
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red Sox 3, Astros 2.
Astros eighth. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Yulieski Gurriel grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Mitch Moreland. Evan Gattis singles to shallow left field. Cameron Maybin pinch-running for Evan Gattis. Brian McCann lines out to right field to Mookie Betts. On Craig Kimbrel's wild pitch, Cameron Maybin to second. George Springer walks. Josh Reddick singles to left
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Red Sox 3.
Astros ninth. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez hit by pitch. Alex Bregman flies out to deep
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 5, Red Sox 3.
Red Sox ninth. Rafael Devers homers to deep
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Red Sox 4.