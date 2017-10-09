Astros-Red Sox Runs

Astros first. George Springer doubles to deep centre field. On Rick Porcello's wild pitch, George Springer to third. Josh Reddick walks. Jose Altuve grounds out to second base. Josh Reddick out at second. George Springer scores. Carlos Correa walks. Marwin Gonzalez hit by pitch. Carlos Correa to second. Alex Bregman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Red Sox 0.

Red Sox first. Dustin Pedroia grounds out to first base to Yulieski Gurriel. Xander Bogaerts homers to centre field. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yulieski Gurriel. Mookie Betts singles to deep left field. With Mitch Moreland batting, Mookie Betts steals second. Mitch Moreland strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Red Sox 1.

Astros second. Yulieski Gurriel triples to right field. Evan Gattis strikes out swinging. Brian McCann strikes out swinging. George Springer singles to deep left field. Yulieski Gurriel scores. Josh Reddick singles to left centre field. George Springer to second. Jose Altuve walks. Josh Reddick to second. George Springer to third. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 2, Red Sox 1.

Red Sox fifth. Dustin Pedroia grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yulieski Gurriel. Xander Bogaerts walks. Andrew Benintendi homers to right field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yulieski Gurriel. Mitch Moreland walks. Hanley Ramirez flies out to centre field to George Springer.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red Sox 3, Astros 2.

Astros eighth. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Yulieski Gurriel grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Mitch Moreland. Evan Gattis singles to shallow left field. Cameron Maybin pinch-running for Evan Gattis. Brian McCann lines out to right field to Mookie Betts. On Craig Kimbrel's wild pitch, Cameron Maybin to second. George Springer walks. Josh Reddick singles to left centre field. George Springer to third. Cameron Maybin scores. Jose Altuve flies out to centre field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Red Sox 3.

Astros ninth. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez hit by pitch. Alex Bregman flies out to deep centre field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Yulieski Gurriel singles to right field. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Carlos Beltran pinch-hitting for Cameron Maybin. Carlos Beltran doubles to deep left field. Yulieski Gurriel to third. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Brian McCann flies out to centre field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 5, Red Sox 3.

Red Sox ninth. Rafael Devers homers to deep centre field. Christian Vazquez grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yulieski Gurriel. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging. Dustin Pedroia grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yulieski Gurriel.