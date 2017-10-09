Sports

Australia aims to halt Syria's World Cup charge in Sydney

Australia's Trent Sainsbury, 2nd left, fights for control of the ball with Syria's Omar Alsoma, left, during the 2018 World Cup qualifying football match between Syria and Australia at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

SYDNEY, Australia — While local support will be firmly behind Australia's Socceroos, wider sentiment may spur the team from war-torn Syria to keep its World Cup dream alive when the teams meet Tuesday in a winner-takes-all qualifier.

The outcome of the match will decide which team progresses to an inter-continental playoff against the fourth-place team from CONCACAF — the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation — for a spot at the World Cup in Russia next year.

Syria kept its hopes alive with a late penalty which allowed it to snatch a 1-1 draw with Australia in its "home" leg of the two-leg playoff in Malaysia last week. But it now must overcome Australia's home advantage to continue to lift the spirits of fans in the war-ravaged nation.

