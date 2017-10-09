Bills tight end Clay out indefinitely with left knee injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting tight end Charles Clay is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.
Without providing a specific timetable, coach Sean McDermott said Clay will miss "multiple weeks." Buffalo (3-2) enters its bye week off following a 20-16 loss at Cincinnati.
Clay was hurt while being tackled along the sideline after making a 24-yard catch in the first quarter against the Bengals.
Clay has been the Bills' most dependable and productive receiver. He's second on the team with 20 catches and leads Buffalo with 258 yards, and tied for the team lead with two touchdowns.
His injury further depletes an
