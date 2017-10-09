Eskimos end 6-game losing run; eliminate Alouettes with 42-24 win

MONTREAL — C.J. Gable scored a pair of touchdowns as the Edmonton Eskimos ended a six-game losing streak with a rain-soaked 42-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Monday afternoon.

The win extended Montreal's losing streak to eight games and eliminated them from playoff contention for a third year in a row.

Brandon Zylstra, Duke Williams and cornerback Chris Edwards also scored TDs and Swayze Waters added three field goals for Edmonton (8-6). Williams' 25-yard TD catch with 4:09 left to play came from James Franklin, who replaced starter Mike Reilly — for reasons not immediately apparent — to start the fourth quarter.

Tyrell Sutton and defensive back Brandon Stewart had touchdowns and Boris Bede kicked four field goals for Montreal (3-11)

Rain fell throughout the game, leading to turnovers, dropped passes, missed tackles and other mishaps on both sides.

The Alouettes shot out to a 15-0 lead only to fall behind 23-21 at the intermission.

A blocked punt recovered by Chip Cox gave Montreal the ball on the Edmonton 39 and two plays later Sutton ran in from the nine 2:40 into the game.

Gable fumbled into Stewart's hands and the defensive back ran it back 55 yards for a touchdown at 4:14.

A 39-yard Stefan Logan kick return set up Bede's 20-yard field goal at 9:33.

Reilly marched Edmonton back on a nine play drive capped by Gable's four-yard TD run at 13:42. Samuel Giguere fumbled the ensuing kickoff to allow Waters to hit from 25 yards only 28 seconds into the second quarter.

Montreal answered with Bede's 31-yard effort, but a 56-yard pass to a wide open Zylstra put the Eskimos in position for Gable to take a shovel pass and score from the nine at 5:44.

Zylstra was left open in the end zone for a 28-yard TD reception at 13:54, but Montreal marched back for Bede's 37-yard placement to end the half.

Stewart picked off a Reilly pass to set up Bede's 44-yard boot 6:21 into the third quarter, but the Eskimos answered with Waters' 26-yarder at 9:56.

Edwards grabbed a ball that went in and out of the hands of Alouettes receiver Ernest Jackson and went 68 yards untouched into the end zone 6:22 into the fourth quarter.

Montreal linebacker Cox got his 900th career tackle.