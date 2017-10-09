Formula One Winners
|Through Oct. 8
1. Lewis Hamilton, 8
2. Sebastian Vettel, 4
3. Valtterri Bottas, 2
4. Daniel Ricciardo, 1
4. Max Verstappen, 1
