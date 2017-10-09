Heynckes says dog helped him decide to return to Bayern

MUNICH — Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes says he was helped by his family — and his dog — in making the decision to return to the club.

Heynckes, who begins his fourth stint in charge on Monday, says "it's been a difficult time, but my wife and my daughter said I should do it. My dog also barked twice, so that meant I should do it."

The 72-year-old Heynckes retired after guiding Bayern to the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble in 2013, but he returns to take over from Carlo Ancelotti after Bayern's poor start to the season.