Iceland qualifies for World Cup for first time

Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson, left, celebrates with teammate Birkir Bjarnason after scoring againstÂ Kosovo, during the World Cup Group I qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson).

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Iceland has qualified for the World Cup for the first time after beating Kosovo 2-0 at home on Monday.

Keeping the momentum going from its inspiring run to the 2016 European Championship quarterfinals, Iceland topped Europe Group I and advanced automatically to the finals in Russia next year at the expense of favourite Croatia.

Iceland is the smallest nation in terms of population - 330,000 - to make the World Cup.

Gylfi Sigurdsson put the hosts ahead in in the first half and Johann Gudmundsson made it 2-0 in the second.

Iceland won the group by two points from star-studded Croatia, which beat Ukraine 2-0 in Kyiv .

Ukraine was third, Turkey fourth and Finland fifth. Kosovo completed its maiden qualifying for a major tournament with a single point.

