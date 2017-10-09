Leafs' momentum to be tested against Blackhawks tonight

It’s a testament to how far the Maple Leafs have come that they can be compared favourably to the Chicago Blackhawks, who have won the Stanley Cup three times in the Patrick Kane/Jonathan Toews era.

But there they are, a pair of Original Six teams, about to meet Monday night in a battle for first place overall in the NHL standings.

To be fair, it’s only game three, but:

Both teams are 2-0-0.

They’ve each scored 15 goals.

They’re both motivated by losing in the first round of the playoffs last spring.

“Obviously, the difference between us and them is, they’ve only given up two,” Leafs coach Mike Babcock said after a half-hour practice Sunday at the MasterCard Centre.

While Babcock might have been taking a shot at his own team’s defensive failings in the second period of Saturday night’s 8-5 win over the New York Rangers, he doesn’t sound too worried — yet.

“Teams aren’t in tune quite yet defensively, so you make mistakes and teams score,” said Babcock. “Things are going to tighten up. Goals are going to be hard to come by. It’s nice that you can score goals, but you’ve got to be able to play without (the puck).

“And you have to take care of it when you have it, so that you don’t put yourself in so many bad situations.”

For now, the name of the game for both teams is offence.

Toronto’s depth is such that 12 different Leafs have already registered at least one goal, and only three have failed to register a point.

“It’s good to see, and important for guys to get on the board early,” said Patrick Marleau, who scored twice in the season opener in Winnipeg. “It’s nice to see how it’s really spread out. It’s definitely fun when you get to lift the arms in the air.”

Nazem Kadri leads the Leafs in points with two goals and two assists.

“Putting the puck in the net is always fun,” said Kadri. “Players love it. Coaches, probably not so much.”

It’s a similar story in Chicago, where nine players have scored, led by Brandon Saad with four. That doesn’t mean Monday’s game will resemble rec-league shinny with referees.

“Sometimes it’s almost the opposite of what you expect,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville told reporters in Chicago. “Every game is different, but definitely both teams have skill and we just have to be aware of their guys when they’re on the ice, where everyone is, and just play. Just keep making plays.”

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford has outdone the Leafs’ Frederik Andersen, who has been beaten seven times.

“We’re scoring a lot of goals the first two games,” said Crawford. “It’s nice to have a cushion, but sometimes in those games it’s easy to let up. Every aspect of our game right now is looking good. We just have to keep that momentum going.”

Like the Leafs, the Blackhawks can come at you in waves and Kane is among the hottest Hawks with two goals and two assists.

“Every point he’s had has been a highlight play,” said Quenneville. “It’s special to get the opportunity to see that. That helps us, especially early in games, and we get some confidence off of that as well.”

The Leafs know quite well what Kane can do. He has 10 goals and 12 assists against them in 13 career games.

“His skill is pretty impressive, but just his hockey sense,” said James van Riemsdyk, who got to know Kane through the U.S. development program. “The way he is able to create space is pretty impressive. Using that, his edges, his hands, he’s such a smart player.”

Leafs winger Mitch Marner says he’s modelled his game after Kane. Both played for the OHL’s London Knights and were undersized when they joined the NHL.

“He’s got a lot of skill with the puck. He’s a guy I definitely watched a lot,” said Kane. “I watched clips of him to see what he was about. He’s fun to watch.