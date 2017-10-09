NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pole Winners
|Through Oct. 8
1. Kyle Busch, 8
2. Kevin Harvick, 4
2. Kyle Larson, 4
4. Matt Kenseth, 2
4. Brad Keselowski, 2
4. Martin Truex Jr., 2
7. Ryan Blaney, 1
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 1
7. Chase Elliott, 1
7. Denny Hamlin, 1
7. Erik Jones, 1
7. Joey Logano, 1
7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 1
