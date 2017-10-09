NASCAR XFINITY Pole Winners
|Through Oct. 7
1. Kyle Busch, 7
2. Joey Logano, 3
3. Kyle Benjamin, 2
3. William Byron, 2
3. Kyle Larson, 2
6. Justin Allgaier, 1
6. Christopher Bell, 1
6. Austin Cindric, 1
6. Denny Hamlin, 1
6. Daniel Hemric, 1
6. Sam Hornish Jr., 1
6. Brandon Jones, 1
6. Erik Jones, 1
6. Blake Koch, 1
6. Brennan Poole, 1
6. Ryan Preece, 1
6. Elliott Sadler, 1
6. Daniel Suarez, 1
