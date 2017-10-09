Nationals' Scherzer gives up 1st hit in 7th inning vs Cubs

CHICAGO — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has lost his playoff no-hit bid against the Chicago Cubs on Ben Zobrist's one-out double in the seventh inning.

Scherzer was pulled after Zobrist's hit Monday in Game 3 of the NL Division Series at Wrigley Field. Sammy Solis relieved with Washington leading 1-0.

Scherzer made his first appearance since he tweaked his right hamstring in his final regular-season start on Sept. 30. But the two-time Cy Young Award winner showed no signs of any issues in his 15th career playoff game.

Scherzer struck out seven, walked one and left after 98 pitches.