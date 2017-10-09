Titans tackle Lewan listed day-to-day after MRI exam on knee
NASHVILLE — Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan is day to day after an MRI exam on his left knee.
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday the exam found Lewan's injury wasn't serious. The Pro Bowl left tackle was hurt on the third play of a 16-10 loss in Miami.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota missed the Miami game with a strained left hamstring and is also listed as day-to-day. Mularkey says the quarterback got some rehabilitation work in Sunday night after the Titans (2-3) returned home and again Monday.
Mularkey says a decision on rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will come at the end of this week before the Titans host Indianapolis (2-3). Davis has missed three straight games.
