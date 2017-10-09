US beats Ghana 1-0, improves to 2-0 at U-17 World Cup
The United States won its second straight game at the Under-17 World Cup, beating Ghana 1-0 Monday on Ayo Akinola's goal in the 75th minute in New Delhi.
Akinola, a Detroit native, entered in the 63rd minute and scored off a pass from Chris Goslin, beating onrushing goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.
The U.S., which opened with a 3-0 win over host India, leads Group D with four points, followed by Colombia and Ghana with three each, and India with none.
Colombia defeated India 2-1 in Monday's other match.
The Americans complete group play Thursday against Colombia at Navi Mumbai.
