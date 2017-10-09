Watt and Mercilus out for season with injuries
A
A
Share via Email
Houston's J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will miss the rest of the season with injuries.
Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed that both were season-ending injuries on Monday, a day after Watt broke his left leg and Mercilus, a linebacker, tore a pectoral muscle in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Watt sustained a tibial plateau fracture to end his season early for the second straight year. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year returned in 2017 after missing the last 13 games of last season following his second back surgery. The defensive end played every game in his first five seasons in the NFL before his injury last year.
Mercilus, who is in his sixth season, started each game this year and had 10 tackles and a sack.
___
For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
Man shot dead in Etobicoke days after fatal shooting in the same area
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't
-
Dove apologizes, continues to face backlash for Facebook soap ad derided as racist