49ers sign CB Leon Hall, place CB Asa Jackson on IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Leon Hall to a one-year deal.

The 49ers placed cornerback Asa Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury to make room for Hall on the roster.

San Francisco was short-handed at cornerback with Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) both hurt and starter Rashard Robinson leaving last week's game twice with cramps.

The 32-year-old Hall was originally a first-round pick by Cincinnati in 2007. Hall played 121 games in nine seasons with the Bengals, recording 26 interceptions and being named a second-team All-Pro in 2009.

Hall played 12 games for the Giants last season and had two passes defenced and one interception.

