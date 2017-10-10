49ers sign CB Leon Hall, place CB Asa Jackson on IR
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Leon Hall to a one-year deal.
The 49ers placed cornerback Asa Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury to make room for Hall on the roster.
San Francisco was short-handed at cornerback with Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) both hurt and starter Rashard Robinson leaving last week's game twice with cramps.
The 32-year-old Hall was originally a first-round pick by Cincinnati in 2007. Hall played 121 games in nine seasons with the Bengals, recording 26 interceptions and being named a second-team All-Pro in 2009.
Hall played 12 games for the Giants last season and had two passes
