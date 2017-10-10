Falcons promote defensive lineman Tupou from practice squad
A
A
Share via Email
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Taniela Tupou to the active roster.
Tupou had been on the team's practice squad. He fills the roster spot left vacant when backup defensive tackle Jack Crawford was placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury on Oct 3.
Atlanta, coming off its bye week, is hoping to have some injured players return on
The Falcons were without injured linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring), free safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) and defensive end Courtney Upshaw (knee/ankle) in their 23-17 loss to Buffalo on Oct. 1. Allen, Beasley and Upshaw returned to practice on Monday.
Two key starters on
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return
-
N.S. hospital rewrites wait-time rules after wretched death of Jack Webb
-
Halifax man accused of throwing wooden sign at barking pooch, dog suffers life-threatening injuries
-
New look for licences and photo ID cards coming to Nova Scotia