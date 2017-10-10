Jeter begins building Marlins front office by hiring Denbo
Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has begun restructuring his front office by hiring a former mentor, Gary Denbo, as
Denbo will oversee player development and amateur scouting. He spent the past eight seasons with the New York Yankees, including the past three as
Jeter was a minor leaguer in the early 1990s when he first met Denbo, who was a coach in the Yankees' minor league system. Denbo has had many jobs with the Yankees and also worked for the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays.
Last week, Jeter's group closed on its purchase of the Marlins, who announced the hiring Tuesday.
