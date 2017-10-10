Mario Ledesma returns home to coach Jaguares in Super Rugby

SYDNEY, Australia — Mario Ledesma will leave his assistant coaching job with the Wallabies to return home and coach the Jaguares in Super Rugby.

The Australian Rugby Union said in a statement Wednesday that Ledesma will assume the head coaching role for the Jaguares after Australia's third and final Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Oct. 21.

Ledesma, a 44-year-old former hooker, played 84 tests for Argentina over 16 years before current Wallabies coach Michael Cheika — in his then-role as head coach of French side Stade Francais — signed Ledesma as his assistant in Paris.