NHL Capsules

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs came from behind to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Monday night.

Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won their first three games.

Jan Rutta, Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik had goals for the Blackhawks.

Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for the win while Anton Forsberg stopped 39 shots.

BLUES 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored shootout goals to lift St. Louis over New York, the third straight win to start the season for the Blues.

Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee had scored for the Islanders in the third period to send the game into overtime, Lee's goal coming at the 19-minute mark.

Tarasenko scored twice in the second period for the Blues, who were seemingly in control until Ladd scored for the home team at 13:04 of the third period to ruin Jake Allen's shutout bid.

Allen, who made 40 saves, denied Jordan Eberle and Anthony Beauvillier in the shootout.

AVALANCHE 4, BRUINS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Nail Yakupov scored two goals and Colorado continued its recent success in Boston.

Sven Andrighetto and J.T. Compher scored first-period goals for the Avalanche, who improved to 11-0-0-1 in their past 12 games in Boston since the most recent loss coming on March 30, 1998.

Colorado completed its season-opening three-game road trip at 2-1. Boston split its first two games — both at home.

Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for the Bruins.

LIGHTNING 4, OILERS 3, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a power play in overtime, Tampa Bay held high-scoring Alex Ovechkin pointless and the Lightning beat Washington.

Point redirected Nikita Kucherov's shot at 3:08 and that came after the Capitals were assessed a too many men on the ice penalty.

Ovechkin entered with seven goals in Washington's first two games this season.

Tampa Bay got goals from Alex Killorn, and Chris Kunitz, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

T.J. Oshie had two goals and an assist, while Nicklas Backstrom added a goal and two assists for the Capitals. Philipp Grubauer stopped 36 shots in his first game of the season.

DEVILS 6, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Jesper Bratt and Marcus Johansson each had two goals and an assist and New Jersey beat Buffalo.

Brian Gibbons added a goal and an assist, Taylor Hall had two assists, and Stefan Noesen also scored. New Jersey is 2-0 for the first time in three seasons.

No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier recorded his first NHL point and Cory Schneider made 23 saves for the Devils.

Evander Kane scored twice for the winless Sabres, who were booed off the ice after all three periods. Chad Johnson stopped 16 of 22 shots before being replaced by Robin Lehner (nine saves) in the third period.

JETS 5, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a hat trick and an assist and Winnipeg captured its first win of the season by beating Edmonton.

Mark Scheifele and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for the Jets.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal each for the Oilers, who have lost two straight.

Connor Hellebuyck picked up the win in net by making 37 saves. Cam Talbot turned away 38-of-43 shots in defeat.

FLAMES 2, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Smith made 43 saves and Calgary ended a 25-game skid at Honda Center with a win over Anaheim.

Calgary got goals from Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund. It hadn't won at Anaheim since Jan. 19, 2004.