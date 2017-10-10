Nuggets will retire Fat Lever's number in December ceremony
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will retire the number of point guard Lafayette "Fat" Lever in a December ceremony as the team commemorates 50 years of basketball in the city.
Lever suited up for the Nuggets from 1984-90 and shined in coach Doug Moe's high-octane
The 57-year-old Lever will have his No. 12 hoisted to the Pepsi Center rafters on Dec. 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
He becomes the sixth Nuggets player to have his number retired, joining Byron Beck (40), David Thompson (33), Dan Issel (44), Alex English (2) and Dikembe Mutombo (55). In addition, Moe and his 432 career victories were
