Nuggets will retire Fat Lever's number in December ceremony

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will retire the number of point guard Lafayette "Fat" Lever in a December ceremony as the team commemorates 50 years of basketball in the city.

Lever suited up for the Nuggets from 1984-90 and shined in coach Doug Moe's high-octane offence , averaging 17 points and 7.5 assists. The team made the post-season in each of Lever's six seasons, including the Western Conference final in '84-85.

The 57-year-old Lever will have his No. 12 hoisted to the Pepsi Center rafters on Dec. 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers.