Robben retires from Dutch team after 2-0 win over Sweden

AMSTERDAM — Arjen Robben, the wily winger who was a key player for the Netherlands during the last two World Cups, announced his retirement from the national team after scoring both goals in a victory over Sweden on Tuesday.

It was a bittersweet moment for the 33-year-old veteran, since the Dutch needed to score five more goals to qualify for the World Cup finals next year. "I wanted to show one more time all the things that I can do," he said.