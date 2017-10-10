Robben retires from Dutch team after 2-0 win over Sweden
AMSTERDAM — Arjen Robben, the wily winger who was a key player for the Netherlands during the last two World Cups, announced his retirement from the national team after scoring both goals in a victory over Sweden on Tuesday.
It was a bittersweet moment for the 33-year-old veteran, since the Dutch needed to score five more goals to qualify for the World Cup finals next year. "I wanted to show one more time all the things that I can do," he said.
And it was plenty over a Dutch international career spanning 14 years. He may be best remembered for the goal he didn't score, against Spain in the 2010 world Cup final, when Iker Casillas made an outstanding save to keep the Dutchman at bay. Spain won 1-0 in extra time.
