Scores and Schedule
Monday's Games
CFL
Edmonton 42 Montreal 24
---
NFL
Minnesota 20 Chicago 17
---
NHL
Toronto 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 2
Calgary 2 Anaheim 0
St. Louis 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)
Colorado 4 Boston 0
New Jersey 6 Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 4 Washington 3 (OT)
---
MLB Post-season
ALDS
Houston 5 Boston 4
(Astros win series 3-1)
New York 7 Cleveland 3
(Series tied 2-2)
NLDS
Chicago 2 Washington 1
(Cubs lead series 2-1)
Los Angeles 3 Arizona 1
(Dodgers win series 3-0)
---
NBA Pre-season
Detroit 107 Indiana 97
Atlanta 100 Memphis 88
Boston 113 Philadelphia 96
Houston 117 New York 95
Miami 109 Charlotte 106
Dallas 99 Orlando 96
Portland 97 Sacramento 83
Utah 120 Phoenix 102
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
NLDS
Washington (Roark 13-11) at Chicago (Arrieta 14-10), 5:30 p.m.
(Cubs lead series 2-1)
---
NBA Pre-season
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
---
