Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

CFL

Edmonton 42 Montreal 24

---

NFL

Minnesota 20 Chicago 17

---

NHL

Toronto 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 2

Calgary 2 Anaheim 0

St. Louis 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)

Colorado 4 Boston 0

New Jersey 6 Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 4 Washington 3 (OT)

---

MLB Post-season

ALDS

Houston 5 Boston 4

(Astros win series 3-1)

New York 7 Cleveland 3

(Series tied 2-2)

NLDS

Chicago 2 Washington 1

(Cubs lead series 2-1)

Los Angeles 3 Arizona 1

(Dodgers win series 3-0)

---

NBA Pre-season

Detroit 107 Indiana 97

Atlanta 100 Memphis 88

Boston 113 Philadelphia 96

Houston 117 New York 95

Miami 109 Charlotte 106

Dallas 99 Orlando 96

Portland 97 Sacramento 83

Utah 120 Phoenix 102

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

---

MLB Post-season

NLDS

Washington (Roark 13-11) at Chicago (Arrieta 14-10), 5:30 p.m.

(Cubs lead series 2-1)

---

NBA Pre-season

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

---

