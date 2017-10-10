Wizards' Mac expected to miss season with torn Achilles

Washington Wizards swingman Sheldon Mac is expected to be out for the season after having surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon.

The team said the operation was Monday.

Mac should be sidelined about six to eight months.

The Wizards play their season opener against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18. The regular season ends April 11.

As a rookie last season, Mac averaged 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds while appearing in 30 games for the Wizards.

___