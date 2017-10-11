Aldridge still trying to find his place with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge admitted to feeling some frustration following an off-season filled with trade rumours .

They troubled him enough to do something he hadn't really done before. The 6-foot-11 forward reached out to coach Gregg Popovich for a serious talk about his place on the team as it continues its transition, slowly but surely, away from the Tim Duncan/Big Three era.

"The relationship has always been great, it's no issue," Aldridge said. "It's just that I'm trying how to mesh who I was to who I am now and trying to get more out of me in the system."

The success of those talks could go a long way in determining if the Spurs can keep their place among the top teams in the rugged Western Conference.

San Antonio essentially stood pat in the off-season , adding Rudy Gay and Joffrey Lauvergne while losing Jonathon Simmons and David Lee. The Spurs will again rely on veterans like Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Pau Gasol while anticipating improvement from younger players like Dejounte Murray, Davis Bertans and Bryn Forbes.

Entering his 12th NBA season, Aldridge has averaged 18.0 and 17.3 points in two seasons with San Antonio. Those are respectable numbers, but not for a four-time All-Star with Portland who became the biggest free agent signing in Spurs history.

"It was a probably a little bit of frustration at one point on my end because I felt like I wasn't really fitting into the system as well as I could and I wasn't helping to the level I felt like I could," Aldridge said.

The frustration grew in the post-season , which ended with a sweep by Golden State in the conference finals.

Aldridge averaged 15.5 points against the Warriors, but only 11.3 points in the final three games after the Spurs lost Leonard to an ankle injury in Game 1. While fans and Aldridge himself are demanding more, Popovich and his teammates simply want more of the same.

"I feel like he played well for us last year," said Leonard, who sat out the entire preseason as a precaution to protect his right quadriceps. "Come in and be a presence on both ends of the floor be aggressive."

Aldridge said he is healthy after missing two games in early March due to a minor heart arrhythmia and playing with tendinitis throughout the season. He has looked comfortable and happy in the preseason, averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games while taking on a greater leadership role.

"Now we've got to help (Aldridge) out a little bit more so he's comfortable in his own space offensively," Popovich said. "I haven't done a very good job with that (in the past)."

Some other things to watch from the Spurs early this season:

PROMISING PARKER

Parker's rapid recovery from a ruptured quadriceps tendon has astounded doctors, the Spurs and even himself. San Antonio's veteran point guard plans to return by mid- to late-November, which is two to four months sooner than initially expected. Parker could not move for three weeks after suffering the injury May 4 against Houston in the second round of the playoffs. The 35-year-old had to re-learn how to walk and was told he might not be able to bend his knee as he had before. Parker is cleared for all activities, but was held out of full-contact practices.

MURRAY'S GROWTH

Murray is expected to start at point guard while Parker completes his injury rehabilitation. The second-year player out of Washington has averaged 9.3 points and a team-high 3.8 assists in the preseason. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 assists in limited minutes last season.

"I'm very optimistic about his future," Ginobili said. "He's going to be a great player, a potential All-Star, (but) you don't know if it's going to happen now or in five years. It depends a lot him, but he's a very talented kid."

MANU RETURNS

Ginobili returns for his 16th season after nearly retiring in the off-season . Admitting it was a "close call," Ginobili opted to return to the only NBA team he has played for. Ginobili averaged 7.5 points last season, the lowest of his career, but enjoyed one of his most injury-free seasons.

"I still had the appreciation for the game, I still enjoy being here every day," Ginobili said. "Incredible organization and a place where I feel respected and listened to and appreciated and I appreciate it, too."

YOUTH MOVEMENT

The Spurs are expected to rely more on their youth than in previous seasons. Second-year players Murray, Bertans and Forbes and rookies Derrick White and Brandon Paul are embracing that opportunity, even impressing San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich.

ONE PLAYER, MULTIPLE ROLES

Gay joined San Antonio after playing the past four seasons in Sacramento. After missing the final two months of last season following surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon, the 12-year veteran has participated fully during the preseason. At 6-foot-8, Gay is expected to play multiple positions in the frontcourt in a role similar to the one filled by Boris Diaw.

"It was a do or die point in my career," Gay said. "I wanted to be with an organization that is known for winning and can help me raise my game to another level. So, I mean, where else do you go?"

