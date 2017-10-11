Fognini found guilty of major offences by Grand Slam board
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini was handed a suspended ban of two Grand Slam tournaments on Wednesday for insulting a chair umpire at the U.S. Open.
The Grand Slam board said Fognini will be suspended from participating in two major tournaments — one of which will be the U.S. Open — if he commits another major
The board determined Fognini committed "major
The board also fined Fognini $96,000, which will be reduced to $48,000 if he stays on good
The board said Fognini "accepts and will not appeal this decision and he has expressed remorse for his admitted misconduct."
Fognini, known as a volatile player, was fined $27,500 by Wimbledon in 2014 for his outbursts during a first-round victory.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax man accused of throwing wooden sign at barking pooch, dog suffers life-threatening injuries
-
Sidney Crosby 'shy' during White House visit with Donald Trump
-
Satirical magazine to alter 'racist' cartoon after call for boycott
-
Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return