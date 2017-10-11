Lloyd back for US women against South Korea

CHICAGO — Carli Lloyd is back with the U.S. women's national team after sitting out a pair of games with a left ankle sprain.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis named 22 players, including Lloyd, to her roster in advance of two games against South Korea this month. The teams meet Oct. 19 in New Orleans and Oct. 22 in Cary, North Carolina.

Lloyd, the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, missed a pair of U.S. exhibition wins over New Zealand last month. She sprained the ankle on Aug. 13 in a National Women's Soccer League match between the Houston Dash and FC Kansas City.

Also returning to the U.S. roster is Stanford senior Andi Sullivan. She had ACL surgery in November.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle will train with the team but is not on the roster while she continues to work her way back from a hamstring injury.

The United States last played South Korea in May, 2015, at Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey. The 0-0 draw was the Americans' final match before the 2015 Women's World Cup.

The 22-player roster, with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (NC Courage).

Midfielders: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Andi Sullivan (Stanford).