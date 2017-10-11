Now or never for the Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have gone through a makeover this summer, changing their logo , their uniforms and renovating Target Center to usher in a new look for a team that has been a doormat for well over a decade now.

If logo designer Rodney Richardson wanted to add a Bulls head to the new look, it would have been appropriate. After a disappointing first season in Minnesota, coach and president Tom Thibodeau went looking for some familiar faces from his days with the Chicago Bulls to set a different tone with a team that has spent the last four seasons billing itself as a young and exciting group on the rise.

Jimmy Butler came from Chicago in a trade. Former Bulls Taj Gibson and Aaron Brooks were added in free agency. Thibs even added John Lucas III to the coaching staff to try and bring another voice familiar with his system and knowledgeable of his demands to the organization to make sure nothing gets lost in translation.

Thibodeau will never admit that there was a concerted effort to target ex-Bulls. But there is no dispute he went looking for players from his Chicago era to add an edge to a team that features young stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

"It was who fit us best and what we needed," Thibodeau said.

At the top of that list was toughness. A young team with few proven veterans lost 22 games last season in which it held a double-digit lead. Butler and Gibson bring that by the bucketful, and the Wolves also added 37-year-old Jamal Crawford to the bench for another veteran who has been in all kinds of big spots.

"A lot of guys don't understand when you get to the NBA, it's not just about running up and down the court and smiling and having fun," Gibson said. "It's a business. Everyone has to align with each other like a puzzle piece."

The Wolves go into the season in a loaded Western Conference looking to end the longest active playoff drought in the league, which stretches back to 2004. After hoping that streak would end for several years, this year that is the expectation. The season opener is Oct. 18 at San Antonio.

Here are some things to watch with the Timberwolves this season:

WHAT'S UP WIGGINS?

The Timberwolves have had a five-year, $148 million maximum contract offer extended to Wiggins for two months. He has yet to sign it. He parted ways with agent Bill Duffy and is going about the complex negotiations on his own. He has said he will sign it in due time, but the delay has been head-scratching . Wiggins has until Oct. 17 to sign it or he will become a restricted free agent next summer.

KAT'S MEOW

Towns has put up some incredible numbers in his first two seasons, making him a fashionable choice to become the league's next big star. Perhaps the only thing holding him back is a bigger commitment on the defensive end. Towns frequently lost focus on that end last season, but flashed strong potential as a rookie when playing alongside Kevin Garnett. Playing in a starting five with Gibson and Butler figures to help him make the necessary strides.

BJELICA'S RECOVERY

Nemanja Bjelica has never been a starter in his three seasons with the Wolves, but he may be one of the team's most important players. At his best, he is a versatile, playmaking shooter who can play multiple positions and give the second unit some much-needed offensive punch. He was just starting to show everything he can do last season when he went down with a broken foot. He has been playing in the preseason, and the Wolves will need him to stay healthy and effective to compete in the West.

MUHAMMAD RETURNS

Shabazz Muhammad turned down a four-year, $40 million contract offer from the Timberwolves before last season, hopeful that another strong year could help him break the bank as a free agent in the summer. But the salary cap did not increase as many projected, and Muhammad was one of many restricted free agents to get squeezed. He wound up settling for a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum, a bargain for the Wolves. Now Muhammad is motivated to have a strong season for a competitive team to try to recoup some of the money he lost.

"We felt fortunate we were able to get him back," Thibodeau said.

RUBIO'S REPLACEMENT

The Wolves traded longtime point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz this summer and brought in Jeff Teague on a three-year, $57 million deal to give Thibodeau the scoring point guard he wanted. Rubio is an immensely popular figure locally, and it didn't take Teague long to figure out what kind of shoes he has to fill. "He was a fan favourite ," Teague said. "I hear it every day. No, seriously. I really do."

