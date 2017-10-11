QMJHL Roundup: Cyr scores winner as Wildcats topple Mooseheads 3-2

MONCTON, N.B. — Mika Cyr scored the winner 9:07 into the third period as the Moncton Wildcats defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 3-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jaxon Bellamy and Jeremy McKenna also scored for the Wildcats (6-1-2).

Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Maxime Fortier scored for Halifax (4-2-2).

Mark Grametbauer turned away 40 shots for Moncton while Blade Mann-Dixon made 22 for the Mooseheads.

The Wildcats went 0 for 3 on the power play. Halifax went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 ISLANDERS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mathias Laferriere scored the winner on a power play as Cape Breton doubled up the Islanders.

Tyler Hylland, Peyton Hoyt and Declan Smith also scored for the Screaming Eagles (5-4-0).

Keith Getson scored both goals for Charlottetown (1-6-1).

The Islanders' Sullivan Sparkes was given a match penalty for kneeing at 13:20 of the second period.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 OCEANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Pavel Koltygin scored the winner 8:05 into the third period to lift Drummondville over the Oceanic.

Dawson Mercer and Nathan Hudgin also scored for the Voltigeurs (6-1-0).

Dmitry Zavgorodniy and Alex-Olivier Voyer scored for Rimouski (4-2-1).

---

DRAKKAR 3 PHOENIX 2 (SO)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Isaiah Gallo-Demetris tied the game in the third period, then scored in the shootout as the Drakkar edged Sherbrooke.

Hugo Savinsky also scored for Baie-Comeau (4-4-0).

Vincent Lampron and Felix Robert scored for the Phoenix (3-3-3).