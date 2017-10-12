A capsule look at the Yankees-Astros playoff series
A look at the best-of-seven American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros:
Schedule: (All times EDT) Game 1, Friday, at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (FS1); Game 2, Saturday, at Houston, 4:08 p.m. (Fox); Game 3, Monday, Oct. 16, at New York, 8:08 p.m. (FS1); Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 17, at New York, TBA (Fox or FS1); x-Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 18, at New York, TBA (Fox or FS1); x-Game 6, Friday, Oct. 20, at Houston, TBA (Fox or FS1); x-Game 7, Saturday, Oct. 21, at Houston, TBA (Fox or FS1).
x-if necessary.
Season Series: Astros won 5-2.
Projected Lineup:
Yankees: LF Brett Gardner (.264, 21 HRs, 63 RBIs, 96 runs, 23 SBs), RF Aaron Judge (.284, AL-leading 52, 114), SS Didi Gregorius (.287, 25, 87), C Gary Sanchez (.278, 33, 90 in 122 games), 1B Greg Bird (.190, 9, 28 in 48 games), 2B Starlin Castro (.300, 16, 63 in 112 games), CF Aaron Hicks (.266, 15, 52 in 88 games), DH Chase Headley (.273, 12, 61) or Jacoby Ellsbury (.264, 7, 39, 22 SBs in 112 games) or Matt Holliday (.231, 19, 64 in 105 games), 3B Todd Frazier (.213, 27, 76 with White Sox and Yankees).
Astros: CF George Springer (.283, 34, 85), RF Josh Reddick (.314, 13, 82, 34 doubles), 2B Jose Altuve (.346, 24, 81, 39 doubles, 32 SBs; 204 hits to lead AL for 4th straight year, won 2nd consecutive batting title and 3rd overall), SS Carlos Correa (.315, 24, 84, 25 doubles), LF Marwin Gonzalez (.303, 23, 90, 34 doubles), 3B Alex Bregman (.284, 19, 71, 39 doubles), DH Evan Gattis (.263, 12, 55) or Carlos Beltran (.231, 14, 51), 1B Yuli Gurriel (.299, 18, 75, 43 doubles), C Brian McCann (.241, 18, 62).
Projected Rotation:
Yankees: RH Masahiro Tanaka (13-12, 4.74 ERA, 194 Ks), RH Luis Severino (14-8, 2.98, 230 Ks in 193 1/3 IP), LH CC Sabathia (14-5, 3.69), RH Sonny Gray (10-12, 3.55 with Athletics and Yankees).
Astros: LH Dallas Keuchel (14-5, 2.90), RH Justin Verlander (15-8, 3.36 for Detroit and Houston; 5-0, 1.06 in 5 starts with Astros), RH Brad Peacock (13-2, 3.00, career-high wins), RH Charlie Morton (14-7, 3.62).
Relievers:
Yankees: LH Aroldis Chapman (4-3, 3.22, 22/27 saves in 52 games, 69 Ks in 50 1/3 IP), RH David Robertson (9-2, 1.48, 14/16 saves in 61 games with Yankees and White Sox), RH Tommy Kahnle (2-4, 2.59, 96 Ks in 62 2/3 IP with Yankees and White Sox), RH Chad Green (5-0, 1.83, 103 Ks in 69 IP), RH Dellin Betances (3-6, 2.87, 10/13 saves in 66 games, 100 Ks in 50 2/3 IP), RH Adam Warren (3-2, 2.35 in 44 games), LH Jaime Garcia (5-10, 4.41 in 27 starts for Braves, Twins and Yankees), LH Chasen Shreve (4-1, 3.77 in 44 games) or LH Jordan Montgomery (9-7, 3.88 in 29 starts).
Astros: RH Ken Giles (1-3, 2.30, 34/38 saves), RH Chris Devenski (8-5, 2.68), RH Joe Musgrove (7-8, 4.77), RH Will Harris (3-2, 2.98), LH Francisco Liriano (6-7, 5.66 with Blue Jays and Astros), RH Luke Gregerson (2-3, 4.57), RH Lance McCullers (7-4, 4.25 in 22 starts).
Matchups:
This is the second
Big Picture:
Yankees: One year into a youth movement, the Baby Bombers blossomed fast under 10th-year manager Joe Girardi and returned New York to the
Astros: Making 11th playoff appearance and second since leaving National League to join AL, Astros are looking for first World Series title. ... Won the AL West for first division crown since winning NL Central in 2001. Astros (101-61) took the division lead early and never trailed, topping second-place Angels by 21 games. Struggled in August with 10-17 record before getting back on track in September by going 20-8. ... Houston's 101 wins were second-best in franchise history and most since team won 102 games in 1998. Won 100 games just three years after losing 100 for third straight season. ... Astros jumped out to 2-0 lead against Boston in best-of-five ALDS behind 8-2 wins from Verlander and Keuchel. They finished off Red Sox with 5-4 victory in Game 4 at Fenway Park. Verlander beat Sale when both started Game 1 and again when both aces entered Game 4 in relief. Correa had two homers and six RBIs in the series. Bregman also went deep twice. Gattis was 4 for 10 with two doubles, and Gurriel batted .529 (9 for 17). Springer hit .412 and Reddick batted .375. McCann was 2 for 16 (.125). ... Astros struck out the fewest times in the majors and like to hit fastballs. ... Houston manager A.J. Hinch is in
Watch For:
— Kryptonite. Keuchel has had the Yankees' number throughout his career. The left-hander is 4-2 with a 1.41 ERA in six career regular-season starts against them. He's never given up a home run to New York, while striking out 45 and walking six in 44 2/3 innings. His wild-card win at Yankee Stadium two years ago is part of a 3-0
— Setup Scenario. A four-time All-Star, Betances struggled with his mechanics and control down the stretch, leading Girardi to have a quick hook in the late innings. The 6-foot-8 righty walked seven over his final 9 2/3 innings in the regular season and finished with 44 walks, up from 28 last year. He threw well at times against Cleveland but was very wild in his final outing of the series. When he comes in these days, the Yankees just have no idea what they're going to get.
— October Newcomer. Gurriel's nine hits this
— Extra Bases. Sanchez had 16 passed balls this season, tied for the big league lead with Yasmani Grandal of the Dodgers. New York threw 53 wild pitches when Sanchez was behind the plate, second-most among major league catchers behind Jonathan Lucroy (58 with Texas and Colorado). Sanchez did some good work blocking balls against the Indians, though.
— Beltran's Back. The 40-year-old switch-hitter batted a career-low .231 in his return to the Astros this season. But fans still remember his outstanding 2004 playoff performance for Houston, and he went 2 for 5 in this year's ALDS vs. Boston with an RBI double that helped seal the clinching victory in Game 4. A nine-time All-Star, Beltran has been an October star for several teams throughout an illustrious career that's lasted two decades, hitting .325 with 16 homers in 200
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
