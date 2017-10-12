After painful World Cup setback, Bradley turns focus back to Toronto FC
TORONTO — Michael Bradley says the disappointment of the U.S. failure to qualify for the World Cup won't go away any time soon.
But the Toronto FC and U.S. captain says he won't let one ounce of anger or frustration from the World Cup setback carry over into his MLS team's playoff push.
Bradley listed off a litany of the emotions he had been feeling since Tuesday night's loss against Trinidad & Tobago — saying he was very upset, disappointed and angry that the Americans could not get the job done.
He says the U.S. team let itself down, plain and simple.
The 2-1 loss in Trinidad, coupled with wins for Panama and Honduras, left the U.S. out of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
