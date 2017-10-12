Chargers-Raiders Capsule
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-4) at OAKLAND (2-3)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Raiders by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 1-3-1, Oakland 2-3
SERIES RECORD — Raiders led 63-50-2
LAST MEETING — Raiders beat Chargers 19-16, Dec. 18, 2016
LAST WEEK — Chargers beat Giants 27-22; Raiders lost to Ravens 30-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 28, Raiders No. 20
CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (29), PASS (6).
CHARGERS
RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (23), PASS (26).
RAIDERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Raiders won four straight in series. Last three wins all by field goal. ... Last time Raiders had longer win streak in series was seven-gamer 1982-85. ... Game features NFL's two worst
