Devils' Michael McLeod has arthroscopic knee surgery
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod had arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Injured Sept. 25 in an exhibition game against the New York Islanders, McLeod is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks.
The 19-year-old McLeod, drafted 12th overall in 2016, had 27 goals and 46 assists in 57 regular-season games for Mississauga last season in the Ontario Hockey League.
