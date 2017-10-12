Dolphins-Falcons Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI (2-2) at ATLANTA (3-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 9
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Miami 2-2, Atlanta 2-2
SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 8-4
LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Falcons 27-23, Sept. 22, 2013
LAST WEEK — Dolphins beat Titans, 16-10; Falcons bye, lost to Bills 23-17 on Oct. 1
AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 25, Falcons No. 4
DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (32)
DOLPHINS
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (7)
FALCONS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins beat Falcons 23-20 on Aug. 10 in Miami in preseason opener for each team. ... Dolphins making first trip to Atlanta since 2009 opener. ... Miami's last win in Atlanta came on Sept. 21, 1980 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. ... Miami has no rushing TDs this season. ... Dolphins won 11 of last 15 regular-season games with three different QBs. ... QB Jay Cutler has averaged 302.3 yards passing in four meetings with Falcons. ... Cutler completed only 12 for 26 for 92 yards last week as Dolphins
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax