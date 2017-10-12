Eagles DT Fletcher Cox set to return against Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is set to play against the Panthers after missing the past two games with a calf injury.
There were no surprises on the inactive list released for the Thursday night game.
For the Eagles, running back Wendell Smallwood, cornerback Ronald Darby, wide receiver Shelton Gibson, safety Jaylen Watkins, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and defensive ends Destiny Vaeao and Elijah Quails are inactive. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at right tackle with Johnson out with a concussion.
For Carolina, two-time All-Pro
