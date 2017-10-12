Flyers founder Snider honoured with statue outside home arena
Philadelphia Flyers founder Ed Snider will be
Snider founded the team in the 1960s and remained chairman until his death in April 2016. The statue will be unveiled on Oct. 19 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Flyers' first home game in 1967.
Chad Fisher, of Fisher Sculpture of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, created and built the 1,300-pound bronze statue, which will stand on a 3-foot base encased by solid granite.
Flyers president Paul Holmgren will be among the dignitaries speaking at the event.
