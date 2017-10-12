French side Amiens to host its next home game in Le Havre

PARIS — French side Amiens will play its next home game in another stadium after a barrier collapsed and injured fans last month.

The French league said on Thursday the Amiens-Bordeaux game on Oct. 21 will not be at Stade de la Licorne, but at Le Havre instead.

Amiens was at home to northern rival Lille at Stade de la Licorne on Sept. 30 when a barrier collapsed in the visitors' end. It broke when Lille fans surged forward to celebrate a goal, spilling them onto the field. The hospital in Amiens said 29 people were injured, four of them seriously.