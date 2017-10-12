Giants-Broncos Capsule
NEW YORK GIANTS (0-5) at DENVER (3-1)
Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT, NBC
OPENING LINE — Broncos by 9
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 2-3, Denver 2-1-1
SERIES RECORD — Tied 6-6.
LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Giants 41-23, Sept. 15, 2013.
LAST WEEK — Broncos bye, beat Raiders 16-10 on Oct. 1; Giants lost to Chargers 27-22
AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 30, Broncos No. 6.
GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (30), PASS (10)
GIANTS
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (3), PASS (24)
BRONCOS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: With Odell Beckham Jr. (broken ankle), Brandon Marshall (ankle stabilization) and Dwayne Harris (broken foot) lost to season-ending injuries last week, Giants' leading receiver is rookie TE Evan Engram with 19 catches for 200 yards. ... Giants suspended CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for leaving team facility before practice Wednesday. He had been told by coach Ben McAdoo on Tuesday night he would be inactive for game in Denver because he left bench in second half last week and went to locker room. ... RB Shane Vereen has two TDs in three career games vs. Broncos. ... DE Jason Pierre-Paul has 6
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
