Hamilton Tiger-Cats look to avenge embarrassing 60-1 loss to Calgary Stampeders
A
A
Share via Email
HAMILTON — Linebacker Simoni Lawrence remembers the last time the Hamilton Tiger-Cats faced the Calgary Stampeders.
Calgary embarrassed Hamilton 60-1 at McMahon Stadium on July 29, a game Lawrence could only watch due to a lower-body injury.
He will be back in the lineup Friday as Hamilton (4-10) hosts Calgary (12-1-1) at Tim Hortons Field.
The Ticats are coming off a 30-13 road win over Winnipeg last weekend while Calgary plays for the first time since its 59-11 home win over Montreal on Sept. 29.
The bad news for Hamilton is Calgary is 15-0 coming off a bye week since 2005 and has won 10 straight versus the Ticats, who are 4-2 under interim head coach June Jones.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Young man, woman charged after numerous guns found inside Nova Scotia home