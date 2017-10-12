OHL Roundup: Luchuk scores twice as Windsor hands London sixth straight loss

WINDSOR, Ont. — Aaron Luchuk scored twice, including the winner with five minutes to go in the third period, as the Windsor Spitfires beat the London Knights 3-1 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cole Purboo also scored for the Spitfires (5-2-1).

Harrison Cottam scored for the Knights (1-7-0), losers of six straight games.

Michael DiPietro kicked out 28 shots for Windsor. Tyler Johnson turned aside 30 shots for London.

The Spitfires went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Knights were 0 for 4.

---

67'S 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mathieu Foget's second goal came 25 seconds into overtime to lift Ottawa over the Battalion.

Kody Clark and Graeme Clarke also scored for the 67's (5-2-2).

Daniel Walker, Brandon Coe and Justin Brazeau scored for North Bay (3-2-2).

Olivier Tremblay turned aside 27 shots for Ottawa. Julian Sime made 18 saves for the Battalion.

---

PETES 2 FRONTENACS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Robertson scored the winner on the power play at 10:44 of the third period as the Petes edged Kingston.

Adam Timleck also scored for the Peterborough (5-2-1).

Brett Neumann scored for the Frontenacs (5-2-0).

Dylan Wells made 22 saves for the Petes. Mario Peccia turned away 45 shots for Kingston.

---

COLTS 7 OTTERS 5

BARRIE, Ont. — Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and two assists as the Colts toppled Erie.

Lucas Chiodo and Alexey Lipanov had a goal and two helpers apiece for Barrie (6-2-1), which also got goals from Kyle Heitzner, Zachary Magwood and Curtis Douglas.

Ivan Lodnia struck twice while Owen Headrick, Stephane Patry and Cade Robinson also scored for the Otters (2-6-1).

Leo Lazarev kicked out 34 shots for Barrie. Anand Oberoi kicked out 24 shots for Erie.