Packers-Vikings Capsule
GREEN BAY (4-1) at MINNESOTA (3-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — Even
AGAINST THE SPREAD — Packers 3-2, Vikings 2-3
SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 60-51-2
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Vikings 38-25, Dec. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK — Packers beat Cowboys 35-31; Vikings beat Bears 20-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 2, Vikings No. 12
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (22), PASS (11)
PACKERS
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (11), PASS (13)
VIKINGS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Packers have won five of last seven road games vs. Vikings, though looking for first win at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened last year. ... Since coach Mike McCarthy took over in 2006, Packers are 16-6-1 vs. Vikings. ... Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 12-6 as starter vs. Vikings, with 68.3 completion percentage, 4,810 yards, 40 TDs and six interceptions. ... Including
