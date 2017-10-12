Patriots-Jets Capsule
NEW ENGLAND (3-2) at NEW YORK JETS (3-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — New England by 8
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 2-3, New York 3-2
SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead 61-54-1
LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Jets 41-3, Dec. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Buccaneers 19-14; Jets beat Browns 17-14
AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 7, Jets No. 22
PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (18), PASS (1)
JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (13), PASS (25)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Winner will be in sole possession of first place in AFC East. ... Division rivalry has been decidedly one-sided in recent years, with Patriots having won five of last six meetings and 10 of last 12. ... Patriots have won 10 straight road games, second-best streak in team history since they won 12 in a row from 2006-08. ... With victory, Patriots' Tom Brady would break tie with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for most regular-season wins by starting QB in NFL history with 187. Brady's 211 career wins — regular season and playoffs — are league record. ... Brady leads NFL with 1,702 yards passing and ranks second with 112 passer rating. He's looking for fifth straight game with 300 or more yards passing and will break tie with Dan Marino for third place on career list with 241st career start. ... Brady has 23 regular-season victories against Jets, joining Favre as only QBs with at least 23 wins against two division opponents. Brady also has 26 victories against Bills. ... Bill Belichick has 78-28 regular-season record against AFC East as Patriots coach, including 23-10 vs. Jets. ... James White leads Patriots with 29 catches, tops among NFL running backs. His nine TD receptions since 2015 tie him with Detroit's Theo Riddick for most among NFL RBs during span. ... WR Chris Hogan had career-high eight receptions vs. Buccaneers and already has personal-best five TD catches. He's scored in four straight outings. ... LB David Harris has just one tackle in limited action with Patriots after being cut by Jets during
