Patriots-Jets Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Winner will be in sole possession of first place in AFC East. ... Division rivalry has been decidedly one-sided in recent years, with Patriots having won five of last six meetings and 10 of last 12. ... Patriots have won 10 straight road games, second-best streak in team history since they won 12 in a row from 2006-08. ... With victory, Patriots' Tom Brady would break tie with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for most regular-season wins by starting QB in NFL history with 187. Brady's 211 career wins — regular season and playoffs — are league record. ... Brady leads NFL with 1,702 yards passing and ranks second with 112 passer rating. He's looking for fifth straight game with 300 or more yards passing and will break tie with Dan Marino for third place on career list with 241st career start. ... Brady has 23 regular-season victories against Jets, joining Favre as only QBs with at least 23 wins against two division opponents. Brady also has 26 victories against Bills. ... Bill Belichick has 78-28 regular-season record against AFC East as Patriots coach, including 23-10 vs. Jets. ... James White leads Patriots with 29 catches, tops among NFL running backs. His nine TD receptions since 2015 tie him with Detroit's Theo Riddick for most among NFL RBs during span. ... WR Chris Hogan had career-high eight receptions vs. Buccaneers and already has personal-best five TD catches. He's scored in four straight outings. ... LB David Harris has just one tackle in limited action with Patriots after being cut by Jets during off-season . Harris hasn't played in New England's last two games. ... K Stephen Gostkowski off to perfect start on FGs, going 12 for 12. ... Jets looking for first four-game winning streak since taking five in row during 2015 season. ... QB Josh McCown ranks second only to Kansas City's Alex Smith (76.6) in NFL with 71.4 completion percentage, and is looking for fourth game in row with percentage of 70 or higher. Victory vs. Browns marked first time in McCown's 15-year career that he won three straight starts. ... RB Bilal Powell dealing with strained calf, but Matt Forte could return after missing last two games with turf toe. If neither can go, rookie Elijah McGuire would get first NFL start. He has 161 yards from scrimmage in last two games. ... WR Jeremy Kerley has caught all 17 passes targeted for him in four games this season for 132 yards. ... Jets forced two turnovers in red zone vs. Cleveland and are tied for NFL lead in red-zone takeaways with three (two INTs, one fumble recovery). ... New York hasn't allowed opponent to convert third down in red zone over last three games. ... LB Demario Davis tied with Chargers' Jatavis Brown for second in NFL with 46 total tackles, three behind Arizona's Tyvon Branch. ... DEs Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams still looking for first sacks of season. ... Rookie S Jamal Adams one of four NFL safeties with 25 or more tackles (25) and one or more sacks (1). ... DE Kony Ealy leads NFL defensive linemen with five passes defenced . ... Fantasy Tip: If he's still on your league's waiver wire, McGuire will get snaps regardless of whether Powell and/or Forte return and could make for solid play this week against Patriots' defence that has given up league-high 447.2 yards per game.