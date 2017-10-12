QMJHL Roundup: Gagne scores winner, Remparts come back to beat Tigres

QUEBEC — Benjamin Gagne scored his second goal 26 seconds into overtime to complete the comeback as the Quebec Remparts downed the Victoriaville Tigres 5-4 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Quebec trailed 4-1 heading into the third before Gagne sparked the comeback with his first of the night. Mikael Robidoux made it a one-goal game soon after and Olivier Garneau forced overtime with a goal at 18:49.

Sam Dunn scored in the second period to round out the Remparts (7-1-0) offence.

Maxime Comtoise struck three times for the Tigres (5-2-0) while Pascal Laberge had a goal and two assists. Mathieu Sevigny chipped in with three helpers.

Olivier Chalifour earned the win, making nine saves in a period of relief. Dereck Baribeau gave up four goals on 26 shots and found himself on the bench to start the third.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 18 saves in defeat.

Quebec went 0 for 5 on the power play. Victoriaville was 0 for 4.

---

TITAN 2 SEA DOGS 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Domenic Malatesta scored the game winner at 18:32 of the second period as the Titan slipped past Saint John.

Antoine Morand also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (4-2-3).

Kevin Gursoy found the back of the net for the Sea Dogs (3-5-1).

Reilly Pickard turned aside 30 shots for the Titan. Alex D'Orio made 37 saves for Saint John.