Rams-Jaguars Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-2) at JACKSONVILLE (3-2)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE - Jaguars by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Los Angeles 2-3, Jacksonville 3-2
SERIES RECORD - Rams lead 3-1
LAST MEETING - Rams beat Jaguars 34-20, Oct. 6, 2013
LAST WEEK - Rams lost to Seahawks 16-10; Jaguars beat Steelers 30-9
AP PRO32 RANKING - Rams No. 11, Jaguars No. 13
RAMS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (14), PASS (5)
RAMS
JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (30)
JAGUARS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Rams beginning 11-day road trip that starts with cross-country flight to Jacksonville and continues across Atlantic to face division rival Arizona in London. Team will spend four days in Jacksonville following Sunday's game. ... Rams go for first 3-0 road start since 2001. ... Rams dropped eight of last 10 played east of Mississippi River. ... RB Todd Gurley leads NFL with seven touchdowns, one more than Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette. ... Rams QBs coach Greg Olson returns to Jacksonville for first time since being fired as offensive
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax